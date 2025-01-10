The IDF and ISA announced on Friday that the body of the hostage Hamza al-Ziyade, which was recovered from the Gaza Strip earlier this week with that of his father, Youssef, has been positively identified.

"Following the conclusion of the examination process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, this morning (Friday) IDF representatives notified the Ziyadne family that their son Hamza Ziyadne, who was held hostage in the Gaza Strip, was killed in Hamas captivity," the IDF wrote in a statement.

During IDF and ISA activity in the past several days in the Gaza Strip, the forces located and recovered the bodies of Youssef Ziyadne and his son Hamza Ziyadne from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area and returned them to Israel.

According to the Hostages Families Forum, Hamza al-Ziyadne will be remembered as a nature lover who had a deep affection for animals and was beloved by his friends. Hamza is survived by his wife and two children.

"Our hearts break once again upon receiving news of Hamza al-Ziyadne's murder in Hamas captivity. The lengthy identification process is painful evidence of the urgency needed in returning the deceased for burial," the forum stated.

It added: "Four family members were kidnapped, with only two returning alive. Youssef and Hamza, who survived a period in the hell of Gaza captivity, could have been saved through an earlier agreement.

"The time and conditions are ripe for all the hostages to return - bringing the living home for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial. The negotiations must be expedited to secure an immediate deal for their return. This historic window of opportunity stands before us and must not be lost."

Hamza and Youssef were both taken hostage alive from Kibbutz Holit on October 7th, 2023 and killed in Hamas captivity. The two were abducted together with Youssef's young children, Aisha and Bilal, who were released in the November 2023 hostage deal - 55 days after their abduction.

"The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the families. The IDF and ISA are continuing to operate in order to bring home all the hostages as soon as possible," the IDF stated.