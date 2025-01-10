Over the past two weeks, a shortage of medications has been felt in pharmacies across Israel, Kan News reported Thursday evening.

According to the report, the shortage is affecting, among others, medications for chronic and oncological illnesses. According to the pharmacists, in private pharmacies, the situation has become critical and places patients' lives in danger.

The reason for the shortage is a change in program, which Novolog, one of the largest medication distribution companies in Israel, is undergoing.

In the past two weeks, the company is not distributing medications to pharmacies and to some of the health funds, leading to a significant shortage of medications, some of which are critical.

The pharmacies prepared for a shortage lasting a few days by increasing their supplies, but according to pharmacists, the process is taking longer than expected, and a shortage has been created.

Novolog responded: "The company installed a new SAP system on January 6, in a process which will significantly improve customers service. During the last quarter of 2024, the company updated it customers and prepared for a transition by means of reinforcing its activities and advancing distribution. The system is working gradually, and Novolog continues to provide lifesaving medications and to work return to full distribution, quickly and efficiently."