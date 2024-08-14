Consumers and stores have reported a significant shortage of cartons of price-controlled milk, Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday.

According to the customers, the dairy shelves in many stores were empty or half-empty, and some stores limited the amount of milk per customer.

One of the retailers told Kan News that he receives only one tray of milk cartons, instead of the usual 30. He noted that within five minutes, not a single milk carton is left.

"They are snatched up even before they reach the shelves," he added.

Another retailer, one of the largest in the country, told Kan News that the situation has been this way for several days, and it is unclear when the shortage will end. Another said that he is simply not receiving explanations; he receives what he receives and is forced to make do with the answer that, "This is what there is."

Sources in the dairy industry explained that the reason for the shortage is a combination of several factors: Firstly, there was a technical issue in one of Tnuva's plants. Secondly, more people are in Israel right now, and therefore demand is higher. Thirdly, as every year, the cows produce less milk during the summer months.

Tnuva, Israel's largest dairy producer, responded, "We prefer not to discuss the matter."