The anti-Israel Hind Rajab Foundation, which has taken to file criminal complaints against IDF soldiers and reservists visiting abroad, announced on Thursday that it has filed a complaint in Sweden against an Israeli soldier.

According to the organization, the soldier is a sniper in the Nahal Brigade. The complaint, filed with Swedish authorities, accuses him of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possible acts of genocide during the recent military operations in Gaza.

The organization claims the soldier played a direct role in the "indiscriminate targeting of civilians, destruction of Palestinian homes, and systematic acts of violence in Gaza."

Evidence submitted with the complaint to the National Unit Against International and Organized Crime in Sweden includes photographs, videos, and witness testimonies, corroborated by reports from international human rights organizations and reputable journalists.

The organization stated that the soldier's "recent arrival in Sweden provides a critical opportunity for the country to demonstrate its commitment to upholding international justice."

It noted that it urged Swedish authorities to promptly arrest and interrogate the soldier. "Should Sweden opt not to prosecute him domestically, the foundation requests his extradition to the International Criminal Court or another jurisdiction capable of ensuring a fair trial and accountability."

The Hind Rajab Foundation was founded in September and is chaired by Dyab Abou Jahjah, who has in the past claimed to have “joined the Hezbollah resistance against Israel” and “had some military training, I’m still very proud of that.”

It has been working to prosecute Israelis visiting abroad, most notably leading a Brazilian court to order police to investigate former IDF soldier Yuval Vagdani who was visiting the country.

Vagdani arrived back in Israel earlier in the day, after managing to flee Brazil into Argentina. On Tuesday, the Brazilian Federal Police announced that Vagdani was not wanted after diplomatic efforts by the Israeli Diaspora Ministry.