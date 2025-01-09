Analyst Amit Segal has called on US President-elect Donald Trump to allow Israel to control the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In an article published by the Wall Street Journal, Segal wrote that Trump needs to take two steps, the most urgent of which is to end Hamas' systematic takeover of the humanitarian aid that Israel sends to Gaza.

Segal noted that for 15 months, the Biden administration pressured Israel to continue providing aid to Gaza, despite promises by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of the war that the US will act to prevent the aid from falling into Hamas' hands. In his opinion, Trump must honor Blinken's promise and call for aid to be distributed only by IDF soldiers or private bodies which have the ability to repel Hamas terrorists.

Without the ability to steal aid and make use of the starving population, Hamas would be at the greatest risk of collapse, within weeks, he opined.

Segal also called on Trump to allow Israel to annex parts of the Gaza Strip, since in Middle Eastern culture, there is nothing that hurts worse than the loss of land.

He added that in the "Palestinian" dialect of Arabic, "soumod," or "standing strong," is closely correlated with the concept of having a claim to land, and the region's most important and stable currency is land.

The worst result for Hamas, he stressed, would be for the war to end with Israel having more land than it had when the war began.