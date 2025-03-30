Amit Segal wonders: Is Trump serious about his threats against Iran?

Israeli political pundit Amit Segal discussed US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran in the Channel 12 studio on Sunday and asked if the President really intends to follow through this time.

According to Segal, Trump made it clear when he noted that if a nuclear deal was not met, there would be a strike, although he refrained from explicitly stating who would conduct it. "There are exactly two candidates for that," he stated.

Segal explained that Trump's statements serve mostly as a means of pressure to achieve partial achievments, but this time, there is a different component, since Israel is at a point where Hezbollah and Hamas are weakened, the Houthis are being dealt with, and the aerial defense systems in Iran and Syria are offline. "This is a chance that won't repeat itself," he noted.

Segal added that Iran went through significant events, including the destruction of critical defense systems last April and the loss of another means of defense in October. However, it still probably believes that it could reach a deal with Trump.

In addition, he added that there are currently covert talks between the US and Iran, which Trump has not yet denied. "Or, in the spirit of the Passover holiday, someone hardened Pharaoh's heart."