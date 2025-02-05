Journalist Amit Segal on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump's statements on Gaza, saying that they are unprecedented, and show that he is serious.

"I don't remember such a thing in history," Segal said in an interview with Yair Sherki and Avri Gilad. "The US President said that his goal is to transfer all of the residents of Gaza, permanently outside the borders of the Strip, that's 200% of what Netanyahu wanted. If Ben Gvir had said something similar, there would be an inquiry."

"Trump is presenting a presidential plan the likes of which the State of Israel has never seen. He has a very organized plan, he has a policy, so what if Egypt and Jordan said no?"

"The fact that the Egyptian President and Jordanian King are the next in line to visit is a signal that Trump is truly serious about this issue," he added.

"There is no way in the world that we could have hoped for something better than we've seen tonight."

Avri Gilad added:"I think that in my whole life I have never prayed for anyone's welfare the way I'm praying for Trump's welfare."