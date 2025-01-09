The Golani Brigade and the Israel Dog Unit conducted a 48-hour evasion drill in the mountainous terrain of northern Israel.

The exercise was conducted in cooperation with soldiers from the Golani Brigade training base and focused on various scenarios that may develop as the war carries on, and was declared of mutual benefit to both the soldiers and the Israel Dog Unit volunteers.

Along with the volunteers, the exercise included civilian security coordinators from the towns of Mishmar Ha'Emek, Ein Hashofet, and Gilad, and an IAF Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk.

Golani battalion commander Niv Mendil commented: "The exercise over the past few days has simulated an incursion into enemy territory and casualty evacuation. Our role as the commanders of the Golani Brigade training base is to train the recruits and turn them into principled and valiant fighters who will lead the Brigade in its future missions. We are deeply appreciative of the Israel Dog Unit for their assistance in training our next generation.''

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov added, "It is a great privilege for us to participate in this exercise. We are pleased to cooperate with the Golani Brigade, and to assist the IDF in training their soldiers. There is no doubt that this exercise has greatly enhanced our capabilities as well as those of the soldiers. We have seen on the ground how highly motivated soldiers protect the citizens of Israel in this complex period. We thank the IDF, and wish success to the new officers.''