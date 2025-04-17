תקיפת המחבלים לצד פעילות הלוחמים דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade continue to conduct operational activity in the Morag Corridor in the Rafah sector, the IDF Spokesperson reported on Thursday.

During the operations, the forces located and destroyed Hamas terrorist infrastructure, including an arms cache, operational infrastructure out of which terrorists operated, and the training facility for the Shaburah Battalion, which consisted of a mock-up of an IDF tank.

In addition, the forces came full circle and eliminated three terrorists who were involved in shooting at forces from the brigade last week.

Two of them were eliminated at the scene by the Golani troops, and the third was eliminated by an IAF airstrike.

The Hamas training base Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Golani troops in Gaza Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Golani troops in Gaza צילום: דובר צה"ל