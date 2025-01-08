Next month, regular IDF infantry battalions will return from Gaza to Judea and Samaria, for the first time since the October 7 massacre.

The IDF currently has about 20 battalions for routine security in Judea and Samaria, Ynet added. This number is much lower than what the IDF had prior to the October 7 massacre, but it is still 7-8 battalions higher than the lowest-ever number it had in the previous decade.

These battalions are mostly still reserve battalions or from special units, which are not regular infantry or armored corps, such as Home Front Command battalions or mixed battalions of career soldier in the Jordan Valley and Qalqiliya area.

Next month, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade are expected to be moved to Judea and Samaria, and positioned in locations such as Hebron and Shechem (Nablus). Artillery battalions will also return gradually to their routine security tasks in Judea and Samaria.

According to the report, at this stage, despite the terror attacks, the IDF does not intend to close roads used by both Israelis and Palestinian Authority Arabs, despite demands from sources on the right.

Journalist Yoav Zitun noted that the IDF's greatest dilemma is regarding action in cases where armed terrorists are walking the streets of Palestinian Authority cities in broad daylight, 20 minutes from Kfar Saba. He reported that the Efraim Brigade's decision to conduct a ground raid any time such a procession is identified did not succeed, since the forces called to ambush the terrorists were identified, and the many terrorists quickly dispersed.