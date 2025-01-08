Former ISA chief Nadav Argaman will join the security technology field, three years after leaving his role in the ISA.

In his new role, Argaman will serve as a senior adviser in the Cognyte company.

"Argaman will utilize his broad expertise, operational understanding, and deep connections in order to support Cognyte in strategic advancement involving customers and corporate initiatives," Cognyte said in a statement.

CEO Elad Sharon added, "Nadav's deep understanding and strong commitment to preventing crime and terror make him an invaluable addition to our staff. His strategic perspective will play a key role in supporting our mission."

Argaman commented: "My career has taught me the critical role of advanced intelligence and technology in dealing with today's dynamic security challenges."

"I expect to work together with the Cognyte staff to expand the company's share of the market and build partnerships which create true influence."