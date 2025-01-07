On the night between October the sixth and seventh, IDF brigade commander, Col. Ephraim Avni, recommended returning battalion commanders to the Gaza Envelope, but Southern Command head, Major General Yaron Finkelman, did not accept the recommendation, Yaron Avraham reported this evening (Tuesday) on Channel 12 News.

According to the report, Finkelman did not approve the recommendation even after suspicious data and signs began to reach the IDF during the night, at 3 a.m., at the start of the security consultations.

At approximately 4 a.m., the final decision was made not to bring those battalion commanders from their homes. Despite the decision of the Southern Command general, the brigade commander decided to take control himself.

The IDF spokesman responded to the report: "The IDF is investigating the events of October 7 and the leadup to that day. The purpose of the investigations is to learn and draw lessons for future combat. The investigations are currently underway, and once we reach our conclusions, we will present them transparently to the public."