In a formal proclamation released on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday paid tribute to the six million Jews and millions of other innocent victims murdered by the Nazis during one of history’s darkest chapters.

“We honor the blessed memories of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were viciously slaughtered by the genocidal Nazi regime and their collaborators,” Trump stated.

The proclamation recalled the solemn commemoration earlier this year of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. “We memorialized the lives of the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, grandmothers, and grandfathers whose futures were barbarically ripped away in Nazi-occupied Europe,” Trump said.

Emphasizing the enduring responsibility to remember, he added, “We once again honor every Holocaust survivor who has imparted their wisdom to younger generations. Today and every day, we commit to preserving their stories.”

Trump reflected on the enduring legacy of the Holocaust and the birth of modern Israel: “Even in the wake of the Holocaust, a self-determined Jewish homeland rose from the ashes as the modern State of Israel.”

However, the President warned that the threat of antisemitism remains present. “Sadly, our Nation has borne witness to the worst outbreak of antisemitism on American soil in generations,” he said, referring to the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. “Nearly every day following the deadly...attack on Israel, Jewish Americans were threatened on our streets and in our public square.”

Trump highlighted his administration’s actions to combat antisemitism. “As President, I signed an Executive Order directing the Federal Government to use all available and appropriate legal tools to combat the explosion of antisemitic harassment in our schools and on college campuses — including through the removal of resident aliens who violate our laws,” he stated.

He also denounced antisemitic discrimination “in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

Concluding with a resolute call to remembrance and vigilance, Trump declared, “We cherish the eternal memories of all those whose lives were lost to the deadly scourge of antisemitism. Above all, we vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. We declare that never again means now.”