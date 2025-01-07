A district court conducted a hearing today (Tuesday) regarding Ari Rosenfeld, accused in the matter of the classified documents leaked to the Prime Minister’s Office, to reconsider the decision to keep him detained until trial completion.

At the end of the hearing, the judge instructed the prosecution to adhere to the assessments from ISA and the Israel Prison Service promptly, and explain the need to keep Rosenfels in custody. Earlier, the head ofdeclared that Rosenfeld poses no threat and does not need to remain in detention.

At the beginning of the session, the prosecution requested the hearing be held behind closed doors due to the case's sensitive nature, but the judge rejected the request.

Knesset member Tali Gotlieb (Likud) urged that "there is no danger, as the head of the ISA stated, and thus new circumstances exist. The prosecution should be given an option to release him."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the prosecution: "The malicious prosecution by prosecutor Amit Aisman, backed by the Attorney General, against the accused Ari Rosenfeld is incomprehensible. Aisman pursues Rosenfeld despite even the ISA clearly stating he is not dangerous. The decision-making in the prosecution is utterly distorted. This is the same Aisman who sought to initiate a criminal investigation against me for 'incitement against Gaza residents.' Just a reminder: Gilad Kariv has yet to be investigated, as does Yair Golan, who called for civil disobedience and publicly threatened the police commissioner. The prosecution led by Miara and Aisman is political from head to toe; it’s time to put it right."

About a week ago, the State Prosecutor's Office opposed the new hearing concerning Rosenfeld's release: "The request provides no grounds that meet the legal requirements allowing a new hearing on detention, such as new facts, change of circumstances, or the passage of time."

The accused and his lawyers filed a request for his release, citing two circumstances - an expert assessment that Rosenfeld poses no danger of recidivism and a "significant" deterioration in his mental state, which is "steadily worsening."