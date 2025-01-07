Hamas still demands that any deal to release the Israeli hostages include a stipulation that the terror organization would have a role in Gaza's post-war government, Kan News reported citing an Egyptian source with knowledge of the negotiations.

According to the source, it will be difficult for Hamas to agree to a deal that does not include a clear path to end the war and a role for the organization in Gaza after the war.

The source also noted that Egypt believes that Israel must want to end the war for a deal to succeed.

He added that US President-elect Trump's threats on the terror organization only have a minor effect since Hamas feels it has not much else to lose after all the damage Israel has already inflicted on it.

Negotiations for a deal have been accelerating again lately as US President Joe Biden enters the final weeks of his term. However, Israel is unlikely to accept a deal that would include any involvement of Hamas in Gaza's future being that the destruction of the organization's governing capabilities is one of Israel's war objectives.

Earlier this week, a senior Hamas source told Reuters that the terrorist organization had approved a list of thirty-four hostages that had been handed over by Israel. The Prime Minister's Office denied the report, saying, "Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has yet to provide a list of hostages.." This is one of the points of contention between the sides, along with the cessation of the war and the withdrawal of forces from the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli source told Kan News on Monday morning that, “contrary to denials by the Prime Minister's Office, Hamas has submitted a list of hostages to be released, but has not disclosed if any of them are alive."