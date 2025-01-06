Three Israeli snowboarders are trapped on Mount Hakuba in Japan and suffering hypothermia.

The group cannot be rescued before morning due to difficult weather conditions, local police said.

The three are equipped with a mobile phone, but it is believed that their lives are in danger so long as they are on the mountain.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed, "The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry, and the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, are making enormous efforts in order to help Israelis who are trapped in Japan."

"As part of this, among other things, Ambassador Gilad Cohen is working with the government authorities and the police in Japan, at the highest levels, in order to receive aid from the Japanese authorities." The statement added that the Consul "has left for the area of the incident, and the Magnus rescue company is working to evacuate them. The Foreign Ministry will continue doing everything it can to rescue the young Israelis."