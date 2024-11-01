Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) quietly advised Columbia University's leaders to "keep heads down" and ignore congressional criticism of the school's handling of campus anti-Semitism, the Free Beacon reported.

According to a new House Committee on Education and the Workforce report, Schumer told former university president Minouche Shafik that the school's "political problems are really only among Republicans."

The report explains: "When asked, Schumer and his staff indicated they did not believe it was necessary for the University's leaders to meet with Republican."

"Greenwald echoed this, writing in response, 'If we are keeping our head down, maybe we shouldn't meet with Republicans.'"

This advice differed greatly from his public statements during the anti-Israel encampment months later, when he criticized the "lawlessness" of the protests at Columbia.

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind responded, "The self-proclaimed protector of the Jewish People, Chuckie Schumer, is nothing but a kapo, traitor. He should be ashamed of himself."

"He advised Columbia University to ignore the antisemitism backlash: 'Keep your heads down.' This is Schumer! What a fraud! This is the same Schumer who in March of 2024 called on the elected Prime Minister of the State of Israel to step down - during a war.

"He is a traitor to America, he is a traitor to the Jewish People. Shame on hm! This is what the Democratic party has become."