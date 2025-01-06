The State Prosecution has filed a request for the court to dismiss outright a negligence claim filed by a terrorist against the state, due to alleged medical negligence regarding his injury during an attempt he made to attack IDF soldiers.

The request for dismissal, submitted by the Tel Aviv District Prosecutor's Office, argues that the state bears no responsibility for damages caused to an operative or member of a terrorist organization, who returned to hostile actions against the State of Israel and its citizens even after being released from prison.

The terrorist, a resident of Dura in the Hebron district, arrived in October 2015 in the area of the settlement of Negohot in Samaria with an improvised hunting rifle and a knife, intending to carry out an attack against security forces.

When soldiers spotted him, they fired, neutralizing him. He was injured by the gunfire and received medical treatment, including from the Israel Prison Service. He was convicted by the military court and sentenced to 40 months in prison.

During his imprisonment, the terrorist also received money from the Palestinian Authority. After his release, he regularly published inciting content on social media, praising Hamas leaders and attackers, encouraging attacks, and "martyrdom," sharing symbols of various terror organizations, and making statements glorifying the abduction of Israelis by the terrorist organization, and expressing praise for the events of October 7.

The prosecution emphasized in its request to dismiss the claim outright that according to the law and its purpose, "there is no basis for compensating terrorist operatives for damages they claim, especially when these individuals work against the State of Israel or its citizens."