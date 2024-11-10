The District Court in Jerusalem convicted on Sunday the four friends of Ahuvya Sandak, for throwing stones at a moving Palestinian vehicle, with a racist motive and malice. The four were in a car with Ahuvya, during a police chase, when the car overturned, killing Ahuvya and injuring the four.

Two of them were adults at the time and two were minors. The four admitted to the indictment, which was amended as part of a plea deal.

The amended indictment filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office states that "in December 2020, the defendants were traveling in the area of Kochav Hashachar, together with Ahuvya Sandak, in a vehicle driven by one of the suspects. At one point, the five stopped on the side of the road, climbed a hill, picked up fist-size stones, and waited for a car to pass by with passengers of Arab origin, in order to throw stones at them.

The defendants noticed a vehicle with Arab passengers, stood behind their vehicle and threw the stones at the vehicle from a distance of several meters, endangering the safety of the vehicle's passengers. Two of the stones hit the vehicle and the group left the scene.

As part of the plea deal, the attorney's office asked the court to sentence the adult defendants to nine months in prison with community service, probation and financial compensation to the victims of their crime. The court has been asked to sentence the defendants who were minors at the time of the incident to six months in prison with community service, probation and compensation to the victims of the crime.

The lawyers representing the friends of Ahuvya Sandak, on behalf of Honenu, criticized the publication of the plea agreement. "The Israel Police has spilled Ahuvya’s blood. This is an affair that will be remembered forever in shame in the history of the State of Israel. The prosecutor's office is on a PR campaign to suck the blood of Ahuvya Sandak."