A new report has revealed another intelligence warning ahead of the October 7th massacre that was not addressed in time.

According to Channel 12, the Gaza Division officer who compiled the Wall of Jericho report showing Hamas's preparations for a large-scale offensive tried to warn his superiors early on that all the preparations were only against a localized attack, but the issues were not addressed.

When Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Gaza Division, the intelligence officer was asked to create a new intelligence presentation, in which the Wall of Jericho report was not included.

He also recommended that Israeli forces tap into Hamas's tactical communications—a potential intelligence goldmine overlooked by the elite SIGINT force Unit 8200 in 2022.

His recommendations were passed on shortly before he left his position, but were not addressed promptly. During a discussion in September 2023, the intelligence director of the Gaza Division decided that another discussion on the information would be held after the holidays.