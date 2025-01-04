Two residents of northern Israel were arrested Saturday after they crossed the border from Israel into Syria.

The suspects were arrested approximately 1.5 kilometers into Syrian territory, as they traveled in their vehicle. After they were identified, IDF forces called to the scene arrested them and transferred them into the care of Israel Police, which is interrogating them.

Police officers from the Northern District arrive at the scene and joined up with the IDF forces. The officers then transferred both suspects, residents of the Arab city of Tamra and the Druze town of Buq'ata, for interrogation at the Golan police station.

The police said that the findings of the interrogation will decide the next steps in the case.

"Israel Police reminds the public that travel to the areas near the border is dangerous and prohibited, as is crossing the border into Lebanon, which is forbidden by law. The punishment for violations of the law is up to four years in prison," a police statement read.