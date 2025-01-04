This week, the Kfir Brigade, in collaboration with Yahalom Unit soldiers and under the command of the 162nd Division, completed a brigade-level operation in an area used by Hamas commanders as a hideout and a terror complex in the northern Gaza Strip, known as the "Officers' Neighborhood."

The area consists of structures overlooking Israeli territory, and served as a central terror hub containing anti-tank firing positions, booby traps, shafts, numerous explosives, and launch sites for targeting Israeli territory.

During the operation, Yahalom Unit soldiers and the brigade's engineering troops destroyed the complex and the terror infrastructure it contained.