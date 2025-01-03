UNRWA, the UN agency for the descendants of Palestinian Arab refugees, is preparing to cease its operations in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, UN officials told the New York Times.

About two months ago, then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz officially announced the cancellation of the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA. This agreement formed the legal basis for relations between the State of Israel and UNRWA.

The announcement came after the Knesset passed a law a week earlier that would terminate UNRWA operations in Israel and areas controlled by Israel by a historic majority of 92 MKs.

Last month, the Times published a report confirming that UNRWA employees in Gaza were also terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups and were provided with weapons.

According to the report, at least 24 people employed in 24 different UNRWA schools were members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or another terror group. Most of the two dozen served as principals, vice principals, school counselors, and teachers.

Among the trove of documents Israel seized are secret Hamas plans showing that the terror group believes that schools and other civilian sites are "the best obstacles to protect the resistance."

In several cases, these educators remained in their positions even after UNRWA was informed that they were terrorists. The dual terrorist-UNRWA employee profile is not unique to Gaza: In September, a Hamas terrorist serving as a school principal in Lebanon was eliminated. That terrorist formerly headed UNWRA's teachers' union in Lebanon as well.