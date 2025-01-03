A dual US-Irish citizen and US Army veteran has been indicted for allegedly attempting to support a terrorist organization, the Justice Department announced on Thursday, according to an AFP report.

Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, was arrested in Chicago last month and transferred to Pennsylvania earlier this week to face charges, according to a statement from the department.

The indictment alleges that Molloy traveled to Lebanon in August with the intention of joining Hezbollah, a group which has been designated as a terrorist organization in the United States.

After failing to gain acceptance from Hezbollah in Lebanon, Molloy reportedly went to Syria to continue his efforts to join the group there.

Upon returning to the United States, Molloy allegedly maintained online communication with individuals affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Justice Department also stated that Molloy used social media to promote violence against Jewish people. In a WhatsApp conversation with a family member, he allegedly stated that his "master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews."

Molloy could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.