A teenager from the Toronto area has been arrested on suspicion of planning to travel abroad to join ISIS, CBC News reported on Thursday.

According to court records, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) filed for a terrorism peace bond last month to restrict the movements of the 18-year-old from Newmarket, Ontario.

The accused cannot be named due to legal restrictions related to his age.

"Although the defendant is an adult now, much of the allegations occurred while he was a young person," stated Nathalie Houle, spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

On December 19, according to the CBC, the RCMP announced that it had obtained the attorney general's consent to proceed with terrorism-related offenses. However, investigators have not disclosed details regarding the allegations or the individual involved.

Documents obtained on Thursday reveal that the RCMP applied for the peace bond on December 18, alleging the teen might be planning to leave Canada "to participate in the activities" of ISIS, a designated terrorist organization.

The teen, who was released on bail last month, is under "strict court conditions" while awaiting the court hearing for the peace bond application on January 15.

The RCMP has carried out multiple high-profile operations in 2024 targeting Ontario residents accused of planning ISIS-inspired attacks.

In July, Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi, a father and son, were arrested near Toronto for allegedly plotting a violent attack involving an axe and a machete.

In a separate incident, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen living in Mississauga, Ontario, was arrested in September near the US border in Quebec. US investigators allege Khan was en route to New York City to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish center.