The federal police in Canada arrested a father and son north of Toronto who, acting under the direction of the ISIS terrorist organization, planned to carry out terrorist attacks, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, face nine counts fot the plot, which was in the "advanced stages" of planning, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs said at a press conference Wednesday.

On July 28, Ahmed purchased an axe and Mostofa purchased a large machete-type weapon. Both weapons were intended to be used to commit a murder in Toronto, and were found in the hotel room in which they were arrested.

The father and son duo were arrested on July 28 following a month-long investigation, RCMP Supt. James Parr said.

“We’re still trying to establish exactly who were the intended targets of this attack,” Parr said. "As you know, they were charged with having particular weapons. In other words, we're pretty confident how close they were to moving from simply having those tools and then moving on to actioning that threat."

Ahmed is also accused of committing a violent assault outside of Canada in 2015 on behalf of ISIS.