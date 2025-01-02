MK Eli Dallal (Likud) earlier this week placed on the Knesset table a bill which would ban the sale and marketing of flavored vapes and smoking products.

The bill proposes to amend section 7c of the law regulating advertising and sale of smoking and tobacco products, by adding a section.

The new section would read: "A person will not manufacture, will not market, and will not store for the purpose of marketing, vape liquid which has a clear taste or smell, including the taste or smell of fruit, plants, spices, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, cloves, cinnamon, anise, coffee, mint, or any taste or smell which is different than the taste or smell of tobacco, and which stems from the addition of a material which has a taste or smell to the liquid."

The bill, which was brought for a preliminary discussion, is now waiting for a date to be heard by the Knesset Committee.

Earlier this year, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services in the Health Ministry, told Kan 11 that the number of vape users between the ages of 12-14 quadrupled in a single year.

The Health Ministry is working on a bill which would ban the sale of disposable vapes, ban the sale of flavored vapes, require graphic warnings on the packages of smoking products, allow the sale of smoking products only in dedicated locations, and ban the sale of smoking products to individuals under the age of 21.

The Health Ministry's stated goal is to lower the number of smokers in Israel from 20% currently to 5% by 2035. However, the proposed bill does not yet include a mechanism for enforcing the matter.

Dr. Alroy-Preis explained that many young people enlist in the IDF non-smokers, and begin smoking in the IDF due to peer pressure, stress, and camaraderie. "Because of this, raising the age for smoking to 21 actually protect these young people," she explained.