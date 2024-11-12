The cigarettes hidden within a loaf of bread

At the Carmel Prison, security officers thwarted an attempt to smuggle cigarettes to prisoners in isolation.

During the routine food distribution in the ward, a prison officer noticed odd behavior on the part of one of the prisoners.

Searching in the prisoner's cell, she discovered cigarettes hidden within a loaf of sliced bread.

"This is a serious violation of the conditions of the isolation cell," the Prison Service said, adding that the prisoner was tried and received a significant punishment.