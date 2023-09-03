The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, announced that the French government intends to pass a law that will outlaw electronic cigarettes.

The new law will be part of a national program to combat smoking due to concerns in the French government about the increase in young smokers, many of whom use electronic cigarettes.

In an interview with RTL network, Bourne said that the French government will soon reveal a new plan to combat smoking and claimed that it causes 75,000 deaths a year in France. This will also include a legal ban on electronic cigarettes in an effort to prevent young people from developing a smoking habit.

Electronic cigarettes come in different flavors, usually fruit and sweet flavors, and have become very popular in France and other European countries. They are sold at prices of 8-12 euros, and according to the Prime Minister of France, "they are the gateway to smoking through which the young people in the country pass".

Other countries are considering taking a similar step after many studies have shown that it is a health risk that may even cause cancer.

In Germany, the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes has been banned, while Belgium and Ireland are considering banning the sale of electronic cigarettes.

Australia took the most drastic measures when it allowed the purchase of e-cigarettes only with a prescription and reduced the amount of nicotine and flavors of e-cigarettes.

A study carried out in Ireland showed that young people who started smoking e-cigarettes were five times more likely to subsequently smoke regular cigarettes compared to young people who did not use e-cigarettes.