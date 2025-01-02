The IDF has released casualty data from the Swords of Iron war thus far.

Since the start of the war, 891 IDF soldiers have fallen, and 5,569 have been wounded.

In 2023, 558 IDF soldiers fell in various roles compared to 44 in 2022.

512 were killed in action. 16 died in various accidents including: 2 in training accidents, 4 in civilian road accidents, 5 in military road accidents, and 5 due to other accidents. 17 are being investigated on suspicion of suicide. 10 died from illnesses, and 3 due to enemy actions.

In 2024, 363 soldiers fell as compared to 558 in 2023.

295 fell during operational activities, 23 in accidents including: 17 in civilian road accidents, 3 in military road accidents, and 3 in other accidents. 21 are suspected suicides under investigation. 13 died from illnesses. 11 fell due to enemy actions.

In an attempt to prevent further suicides, the IDF has established a mental health assistance line, and the number of mental health officers and their availability has increased.

Additionally, debriefings are conducted as part of every operation to build mental resilience among soldiers. A dedicated clinic was established for regular service personnel, and the crisis service for combat-related complicatuons for veterans and career soldiers has been expanded.

Furthermore, commanders have been given training to identify signs of distress in various ways, and lessons from previous suicide incidents have been integrated. Command continuity is maintained throughout all training stages, and continual treatment is allowed during sensitive periods such as basic training and role transitions.

In events being investigated as a suicide, an immediate investigation is conducted, and an IDF Criminal Investigation Division (CID) inquiry is opened. A team headed by an officer of the rank of at least colonel is established to examine command processes prior to the event, present conclusions, and derive systemic lessons.

Additionally, an annual forum led by the Chief of Staff of the Manpower Directorate examines recommendations and presents future action plans based on lessons learned from previous suicides. There is also an external learning forum with civilian mental health authorities.