Following several months of courts cases and an plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, the family of Assaf Dagan received notification today that the Minister of Defense had approved a military burial for Assaf, but in a civilian and non-military plot.

Maj. Asaf Dagan, who was 37 when he died, began his military service 20 years ago in the Paratroopers Brigade. During his service, he completed a fighter pilots' course, served as a combat navigator, and in Unit 8200. He committed suicide in October.

After Dagan was denied a military burial, his family presented evidence that Asaf was summoned for an urgent reserve duty shift on the day of his death and was on his way to the Kirya base before he ended his life.

In light of the new evidence, the IDF agreed to reconsider the request and today informed the family that the decision had been reached.

The Dagan family objected to the decision and said: "We thank the Minister of Defense, who proved leadership in this case. We ask that he approve Asaf’s burial in a military cemetery, as befits a soldier of Israel. We believe that the Defense Minister will respond to this call, which is also the call of the nation, ministers and Knesset members, and all military leaders in the past. We believe that he will act as defense ministers have done before him in similar cases."