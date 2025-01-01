US President-elect Donald Trump called the deadly ramming attack in New Orleans an "act of pure evil."

"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true," Trump said.

"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!" he said.

Two federal law enforcement sources told Fox News the truck used in the attack was tracked crossing America's southern border at Eagle Pass in Texas two days earlier.

According to the report, it is currently unknown if the driver who committed the attack was the same person who crossed the southern border or what his immigration status was.

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured in the early morning attack. The driver was killed in a shootout with police.

Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that two Israelis are among the injured, "The Foreign Ministry and the Consulate General in Houston are in contact with the hospitals and the families of the injured. At the direction of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, a representative of the consulate is on his way to New Orleans," the ministry said.