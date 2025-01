Israel Police arrested the parents of an eight-year-old special needs boy, on suspicion that they may have murdered him.

The murder is suspected to have occurred on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Hadera Magistrates Court, at the request of the police, ordered a complete gag order on all details of the investigation.

The boy's parents, who are from the northern town of Harish, have been arrested.

They deny any connection to his death.