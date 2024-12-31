The World Bowls Tour (WBT) has reversed its decision to ban the participation of Israeli competitors in the World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in Norfolk, England in January.

According to a statement by the WBT on Tuesday, the decision to allow Israeli bowlers Daniel Alomin, Amnon Amar, and Itai Rigbi to participate in the competition, comes after "significant additional security measures have been put in place."

The organizers added that it "acknowledges that this has been a difficult time for all involved and we are pleased that we have been able to achieve an outcome that includes players for all supporting countries."

In a letter obtained by Israel's Channel 13 correspondent Elad Simchayoff, the WBT apologized to the competitors for any "upset or offense" caused by the ban and claimed it was only for concern for the safety of the competitors and attendees.

"We are very pleased about being able to reverse the decision to withdraw the invitation which we regrettably felt compelled to take in all the circumstances. The sole consideration behind this difficult decision had been the safety and security of all participants, staff, and attendees involved in the tournament. Following significant feedback and credible concerns regarding the potential risks posed to competitors we had felt it necessary to act responsibly, so as to ensure the wellbeing of everyone involved," the letter noted.

Earlier this week the organizers announced that the three were banned from the competition, after the planned participation of another Israeli athlete, Shalom Ben-Ami, in the Scottish International Open last November was met with heavy protest. Ben-Ami did not end up competing in the November contest due to technical reasons.

The ban was met with heavy criticism, including from MP Rupert Lowe (Reform UK), who represents the constituency that is hosting the competition. "I am genuinely disgusted. As far as I am concerned as the local MP, these individuals are welcome in our constituency," Lowe wrote.

"What message does this send? If the mob screams and shouts, they can get competitors of a certain nationality banned from entry? It is insanity, pure insanity. The organisers are cowards. Sport should be a unifier, and it should be above politics. As the local MP, I will fight this outrageous decision," he added.

The UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism commented: "The World Bowls Tour has caved to pressure from the anti-Israel mob, banning competitors from the Jewish state from participating in the Bowls World Indoor Championships. 'Bowls is a sport that unites people.' Except, apparently, Jews, who are excluded.

"This decision is a disgrace to international sport. Athletes should be judged by their skills, not their race, ethnicity, or nationality. Unfortunately, that principle does not apply to Jewish athletes."