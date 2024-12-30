The World Bowls Tour (WBT) announced this week that it will be banning Israeli athletes Daniel Alomin, Amnon Amar, and Itai Rigbi from the World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held in Norfolk, England in January.

The decision to ban the three from the competition comes after the planned participation of another Israeli athlete, Shalom Ben-Ami, in the Scottish International Open last November was met with heavy protest. Ben-Ami did not end up competing in the November contest due to technical reasons.

The WBT wrote in a statement that "this decision was not taken lightly and has been made in the best interests of the events success and integrity. Bowls is, and always has been, a sport that unites people and this choice reflects our commitment to protecting the Championships and ensuring they run smoothly for everyone involved.

"We remain hopeful that circumstances will allow us to welcome PBA Israel back to the WBT stage in the future," it added.

MP Rupert Lowe (Reform UK), who represents the constituency that is hosting the competition was among the many who condemned the decision. "I am genuinely disgusted. As far as I am concerned as the local MP, these individuals are welcome in our constituency," Lowe wrote.

"What message does this send? If the mob screams and shouts, they can get competitors of a certain nationality banned from entry? It is insanity, pure insanity. The organisers are cowards. Sport should be a unifier, and it should be above politics. As the local MP, I will fight this outrageous decision," he added.

The UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism commented: "The World Bowls Tour has caved to pressure from the anti-Israel mob, banning competitors from the Jewish state from participating in the Bowls World Indoor Championships. 'Bowls is a sport that unites people.' Except, apparently, Jews, who are excluded.

"This decision is a disgrace to international sport. Athletes should be judged by their skills, not their race, ethnicity, or nationality. Unfortunately, that principle does not apply to Jewish athletes."

Zvika Hadar, the president of PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Israel, told the British publication Jewish News that Israel had been among the founders of the WBT and associated with it for more than 30 years. He had only received notification from the WBT board on Sunday, he said, that due to “much pressure” it had been decided to withdraw Israel from the tournaments organized by the WBT “indefinitely.”

Hadar said: “People here are very upset. It’s not just this particular competition: we are concerned that the decision has set a precedent which may affect us in the future”. He said he had written back immediately to WBT and to the venue where the competition is due to be held, telling them that they were “caving in” to pressure and that they “were taking the easy way out” by choosing not to have Israel participate.