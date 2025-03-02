Citing years of discord with its corporate parent, Unilever, over the brand's political stances, particularly concerning Israel, Ben & Jerry's founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are reportedly exploring the possibility of buying back their iconic ice cream company. Bloomberg reported that the pair have discussed a potential deal, which could involve a multi-billion dollar offer.

Cohen and Greenfield originally sold Ben & Jerry's to Unilever, the multinational consumer goods giant, in 2000 for $326 million. However, in recent years, friction has grown between the ice cream maker and its parent company, primarily fueled by Ben & Jerry's outspoken views on Israel, its presence in occupied Palestinian territories, and the conflict in Gaza.

The controversy peaked in 2021 when Ben & Jerry's announced it would cease selling its products in the occupied Palestinian territories, stating that such sales were "inconsistent with our values" given the "internationally recognised illegal occupation." Unilever subsequently sold its Israeli ice cream business to a local entity, triggering a protracted legal battle. Although resolved, tensions flared again in 2024 when Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever, accusing the corporation of suppressing the ice cream brand's attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees following the outbreak of war in Gaza.

Ben & Jerry's has long been at odds with right-wing interests, known for advocating on issues ranging from refugee rights to LGBTQ+ equality and climate change. As part of the original Unilever acquisition, a provision was included to ensure the brand's continued autonomous operation, overseen by an independent board of directors, specifically designed to protect its ability to engage in social activism. Anuradha Mittal, chair of the board, emphasized the brand's commitment to peace, stating last year, "From Iraq to Ukraine [the company] has consistently stood up for these principles. Today is no different as we call for peace and a permanent and immediate ceasefire."

The news of Cohen and Greenfield's potential repurchase bid coincides with Unilever's plans to spin off its entire ice cream division, which includes brands like Magnum, into a separate publicly traded company via an IPO on the Amsterdam stock exchange. The IPO is projected to raise as much as €15 billion (£12.5 billion). This decision was made despite significant lobbying efforts from the UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to list the business in London in order to bolster the struggling London Stock Exchange.

While Cohen and Greenfield have not yet commented publicly, a Unilever spokesperson has stated: "As confirmed during our 2024 FY results announcement, we are on track to separate the Ice Cream business by way of a demerger. Ben & Jerry’s is an important part of the Ice Cream business, and it’s not for sale."