The French government condemned Israel for the IDF's recent counter-terrorism operation at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which the Hamas terrorist organization used as a command center for its military operations in Jabaliya.

“France reminds Israel of its obligation to abide by international humanitarian law, which specifically provides for the protection of hospital infrastructure," the French Foreign Ministry stated.

“Given the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, where civilians have been in an unacceptable situation for far too long, France calls on the parties to negotiate an immediate ceasefire without delay,” it added. “This is the only thing that will make it possible to bring in a massive influx of humanitarian aid through all Gaza crossing points, as well as the release of all hostages and the protection of all civilians."

While hospitals are protected under international law, they can lose this protection if used for military purposes as the Kamal Adwan Hospital was used by Hamas.

During IDF operations next to the hospital last week, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and RPGs at the troops and attempted to carry out additional attacks against the troops. The troops swiftly eliminated the terrorists. In addition, the IAF conducted strikes that eliminated terrorists attempting to flee the area. There were no IDF casualties.

Over the course of the operation, over 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists and other operatives suspected of terror activities were apprehended, some of whom attempted to pose as patients or flee using ambulances.

Among the suspects taken for questioning was the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is suspected of being a Hamas terrorist operative, as well as Hamas engineering and anti-tank missile operatives, and approximately 15 terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre.

During initial questioning in the field by Unit 504 and the ISA, many of the terrorists who exited from the hospital testified that they took part in terrorist activities in the area.

Prior to the beginning of the targeted operation, 350 patients, as well as caregivers and medical personnel, were evacuated from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in coordination with COGAT in recent weeks. Tens of thousands of liters of fuel, food, and medical supplies for the essential functioning of the hospital were also delivered to the Kamal Adwan Hospital over this period.

During the course of the targeted operation, an additional 95 patients, caregivers, and medical personnel were evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital in coordination with local officials in the health authorities.

A total of 5,000 liters of fuel, two generators, and medical equipment were delivered to the Indonesian Hospital in order to maintain and operate essential systems in the hospital. Additionally, hundreds of civilians were able to move away from the area for their own safety via defined evacuation routes.