The ISA has published statistics on its operations over 2024, claiming thousands of terror attacks foiled and terrorists arrested.

Significant figures include over 1,350 arrests in Gaza, of which more than 650 were interrogated by the ISA. Multiple operations resulted in saving lives and hundreds of attacks on terror organizations.

The organization saw a significant shift in operations in Gaza, returning to heavier use of field agents and undercover sources than ever used since the Disenchantment.

In the past year, 25 terror leaders were killed in Lebanon, including members of Hamas and other factions. The ISA claims to have prevented 1,040 significant attacks in Israel, with a 40% reduction in attacks in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

The ISA claims to have exposed 20 terror cells that originated from Israeli Arabs, thwarting 5 planned car or bomb attacks. This year also saw an increase in Iranian espionage activities, with a record number of arrests.

Security operations were conducted globally, protecting delegations to the Olympics in Paris and Eurovision in Malmö. On the cyber front, the ISA thwarted approximately 700 cyber attacks amidst a fivefold increase in attempts.