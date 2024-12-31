The Financial Times published its forecast for events in 2025 on Tuesday.

In the report, they admitted that in the previous forecast for 2024, they made five mistakes, including regarding the US Presidential election.

The forecasts for 2025 were:

Will Israel and the U.S. attack nuclear reactors in Iran?

The report believes this will not occur, although Israel might be tempted to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. They cautioned, "This assessment might change if Tehran gets closer to a nuclear bomb."

Will Bitcoin reach $200,000?

The forecast claims Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000 due to "Trump's team's embrace of crypto."

"Under a more friendly leadership, the Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to end its aggressive lawsuits against crypto companies," they added.

Will Trump and Musk have a falling out?

Although Musk and Trump are known for their egos, the report predicts they will not clash, saying, "The benefit for Musk in staying aligned with Trump is too significant to miss."

Will Macron survive as President of France?

Despite the instability of his administration, the report predicts Macron will survive as President, even though he replaced four Prime Ministers just last year.

Will electric vehicles constitute a quarter of global car sales?

If the trend continues, according to the report, this is possible, but they estimate that throughout the year, the share of electric car sales globally will be around 22%.