Thomas Walther, a German lawyer who previously worked to capture Nazis and participated in bringing them to justice in Germany, called on Monday to stop prosecuting Nazi criminals.

According to him, the conditional two-year prison sentence for the Nazi Irmgard Furchner should be the last sentence against Nazi criminals.

Walter, whose father hid Jewish families during Kristallnacht in 1938, was a federal prosecutor of four Nazi guards and also of John Demjanjuk, who died before the final verdict.

Additionally, he admitted that the German judicial system did not achieve a "brilliant victory" in dealing with Nazi criminals over the years.

He claimed that the need to stop prosecuting Nazis arises because most of them are no longer alive and those who remain suffer infirmities and dementia that leave them unfit to stand trial and present a sympathetic image to the media.

A 1969 ruling stated that Nazi guards could not be prosecuted just for guarding and that prosecutors must prove "direct involvement" - something that was legally difficult to prove.

As a result, out of about ten thousand concentration and extermination camp guards, only 48 were prosecuted until 2000, when Walter managed to change the German judicial system's approach on the matter.

"All camp workers were cogs in the machines used for murder," he said.