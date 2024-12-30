Thousands paid respects on Monday in Jerusalem to Staff Sergeant Yuval Shoham who was killed in an operational accident in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The funeral opened with the song "Le'maan Achai V're'ai" (For my brothers and friends) The soldier's grandfather, Elisha, eulogized: "Heavens ask for mercy. How difficult it is to eulogize a beloved grandson. My beloved grandson Yuval, do you hear me? Do you know? Yuval, how you opposed those who slandered the land. You fell as a hero in a just existential war. You cast calm on all of us.

"You were a model for honoring parents. Thanks to you and your brave friends we merit to see [the verse]: 'Judah will always exist, Jerusalem for generation to generation.' The land is very good. Rest in peace."

Yuval's father, Prof. Efi Shoham, stated: "I call on the Prime Minister: Sir, it's not a secret that we don't see eye to eye, but here, over my son's fresh grave, I demand from you in his name and in the names of so many others - make a deal. Make a deal! Our loved ones are fighting in Gaza for the hostages to return. There is a spirit in the nation and a majority in the nation. Push for a deal now.

"And to you my beloved Yuvali, I promise, on my behalf, on Mom's behalf, and on behalf of the community, we will go in your path. Your personal light unfortunately went out, but your light will last forever."