This morning (Sunday) a poster campaign by the right-wing movement Im Tirtzu was posted in bus stations across Tel Aviv, targeting the Supreme Court's decisions on prisoners.

The funding came entirely from donations by hundreds of Israeli citizens who supported the campaign. The posters read: "While the hostages are in Gaza, Supreme Court judges are worried about the terrorists. The Supreme Court Against Israel!"

Following the publication, a court spokesperson condemned the campaign, calling it "inciting, false, and dangerous" on their Twitter account.

"Im Tirtzu has recently published signs accusing Supreme Court judges of 'caring for terrorists' and being 'against Israel', including images of some judges The signs were posted both online and in public spaces."

"This is a false, inciting, and dangerous campaign that ignores the simple facts: Supreme Court judges uphold Knesset legislation regarding the rights of prisoners and suspects and will continue to do so independently and without fear," declared the court spokesperson.

Shai Rozengarten, a reserve major and chairman of Im Tirtzu, responded: "A pathetic attempt by the Supreme Court judges to silence critics by complaining about incitement. Factually, dozens of absurd court hearings on prisoners' conditions have taken place. One judge even visited to check if prisoners have toilet paper and A4 paper. The court positioned itself against logic, morality, and the people of Israel. With their actions, judges have destroyed public trust in the courts. We will not be deterred; we will continue to expose the truth to the public."

Matan Jerafi, CEO of the Im Tirtzu movement and a reserve soldier who served in Gaza and Lebanon, said: "The judges' decisions tarnish the institution of the Supreme Court and damage the publics' trust in the Court. The Court's resources are being wasted on petitions worried about the rights of terrorists, and the vast majority of the petitions are funded by foreign political entities. This is a spit in the face of the hostage families, the families of the fallen, and the families of the soldiers who are fighting this war.''