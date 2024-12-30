Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences for the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter, who died yesterday (Sunday) at the age of 100.

"Today the world says goodbye to a brave leader: the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter," Herzog stated.

"In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a peace between Israel and Egypt that remains an anchor of stability throughout the Middle East and North Africa many decades later. His legacy will be defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations," he added.

"On behalf of the Israeli people, I send my condolences to his family, his loved ones, and to the American people," Herzog said.

Carter’s son, Chip, said his father died in his home in Plains, Georgia. The former president entered home hospice care in February of 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter, who was the first US President to reach his 100th birthday, served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. During his one term in office, he facilitated the 1979 peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, the first peace agreement signed between Israel and an Arab country.

In the last two decades, Carter had made controversial statements related to Israel. In 2006 he published a book titled 'Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid' accusing Israel of the same crimes as Apartheid South Africa. He also pushed the idea of accepting the Hamas terrorist organization as a legitimate negotiating partner despite its genocidal ambitions.