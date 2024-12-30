Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas sent condolences on Monday to the family of the late US President Jimmy Carter.

"On this solemn day, we mourn the passing of an extraordinary statesman and global peacemaker, His Excellency President Jimmy Carter, the thirty-ninth President of the United States of America. A man of courage, moral integrity, humanity, and diplomacy, President Carter was an inspiration to generations and a beacon of hope for all who believed in the power of justice and compassion,” Abbas wrote in a message published by PA official media.

According to the Chairman, "As the first American president to recognize the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, he worked tirelessly to advocate for a just and lasting solution in the Middle East. He spoke boldly against injustice, including addressing the realities of Israeli apartheid, and championed the cause of peace over violence and war. His dedication to these principles earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, a testament to his lifelong struggle for the betterment of humanity.”

He added: “We join you, along with countless admirers around the world, in mourning this profound loss. On behalf of the Palestinian people and myself, I extend our deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. We pray that God Almighty grants his soul eternal peace and comforts you with patience and solace in this time of grief.”

Abbas concluded that President Carter’s legacy would “forever remain in our hearts, serving as a testament to his immeasurable contributions to the cause of justice and peace."