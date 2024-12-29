Former US President Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter’s son, Chip, said his father died in his home in Plains, Georgia. The former president entered home hospice care in February of 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. During his one term in office, he facilitated the 1979 peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, the first peace agreement signed between Israel and an Arab country.

In recent years, Carter had made controversial statements related to Israel. In 2013, he called on the European Union (EU) to label products coming from " illegal Israeli settlements ".

In May of 2014, the former President supported the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) unilateral push to join international organizations in breach of the ongoing peace talks with Israel.

In 2015, Carter painted a bleak picture of the prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) while placing the blame for the deadlock on Israel.

“At this moment, there is zero chance of the two-state solution. These are the worst prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians for years,” he said at the time, and then proceeded to say he didn’t think that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “has any intention” of making progress towards the goal.

“The Netanyahu government decided early on to adopt a one-state solution, but without giving them [the Palestinians] equal rights,” he charged.