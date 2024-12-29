In joint IDF and ISA operations in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia in Gaza, the 162nd Division located and eliminated terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre.

Guided by the Intelligence Directorate, ISA, and the Southern Command, on November 27th, 2024, the Givati Brigade raided a terrorist gathering point in the Jabaliya area.

During the raid, Hamas terrorist Mohammed Abd al-Hamid Salah, who infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated. At least two other Hamas commanders were eliminated.

In another intelligence-guided strike carried out in the Jabaliya area on November 26th, 2024, by the Givati Brigade’s Fire Control Center, Hamas terrorists Rasem Judeh, a company commander in the Jabaliya area, Zaher Abd Rabbo Mohammed Shahab, and Ali Magad Ali Ramadan, who participated in the infiltration into Israeli territory and the October 7th Massacre, were eliminated.

Two additional Hamas commanders were also eliminated.

October 7th terrorists eliminated by the IDF IDF spokesperson

Additionally, approximately a month ago, Hamas terrorist Mohammed Hamouda, who had infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated by the Fire Control Center of the Kfir Brigade. Along with him, five additional Hamas terrorists were eliminated.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against every terrorist who participated in the brutal October 7th Massacre.