The IDF has begun an anti-terror operation in the area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, a spokesperson said.

"ollowing prior intelligence regarding the presence of terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, and as part of the effort to maintain security for the residents of the communities in southern Israel, the Nahal Brigade began operating overnight against terror targets in the area of Beit Hanoun," the statement read.

"As part of the activity, IDF troops are enabling civilians still in the area to move away for their own safety from the combat zone via designated routes."

Prior to the troops' entry into the area, the IAF and IDF artillery struck terror targets in the area, including a terrorist meeting point and additional Hamas terror targets.

Last week, the Nahal Brigade completed its mission in the area of Rafah, and the 4th Brigade is now continuing operations in that area.