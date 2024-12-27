US President Joe Biden on Friday published a message for Hanukkah to his account on X.

“My final Hanukkah message to you as your president is this: Hold on to hope. Shine your light of optimism. And above all, keep the faith,” wrote Biden, who also included a short video containing some of his remarks from the recent White House Hanukkah reception .

Earlier this week, ahead of the first night of Hanukkah, Biden posted greetings to the Jewish community on X.

“Rabbi Sacks said: A people that can walk through a valley of shadow of death and still rejoice is a people that cannot be defeated by any force or fear,” wrote Biden in a message posted to the official account of the President of the United States, @POTUS.

“That capacity for faith is the light of the Jewish people. As Hanukkah begins, may it shine from menorahs around the world,” he added.

Biden later posted a second greeting to his personal account, @JoeBiden, writing, “Hanukkah is a timeless story of miracles. Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a happy Hanukkah!”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)