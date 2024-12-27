Ido Malka, a reservist in the Golani Brigade auditioned this evening (Thursday) for the show The Next Star on Channel 12, delivering a particularly moving performance.

He performed the song 'Nothing Will Harm Me' and dedicated it to his fellow reservists – those who are in the field fighting, as well as in memory of the soldiers who were killed in the war.

The deep pain was felt in the performance, and the climax was reached when he finished the song with a heartfelt cry that shook the judges, all of whom passed him to the next stage except for one.

He then broke down in tears, joined by the judges Keren Peles and Eden Hason, who stood up to hug him.