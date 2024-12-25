The IDF's Jordan Valley Brigade conducted a brigade-wide exercise as part of a general effort by the IDF to improve readiness and operational preparedness along Israel's eastern border.

The exercise included integration of career and reserve forces, as well as the integration of special IDF units, a Border Police unit, and a volunteer unit.

According to the IDF, the goal of the exercise is to improve the IDF's readiness for a wide variety of scenarios, and simulate the threats and challenges expected along the eastern border.

During the activity, the forces practiced responding to security incidents, including terror threats, infiltrations, and more.

Major General Aviv, commander of the brigade, said, "During the past two days, we conducted an exercise which simulated a number of scenarios of attacks in the brigade's area. The exercise is intended to increase the brigade's readiness for emergencies and during routine, in battles of defense and many other scenarios."